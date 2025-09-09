Taxila Couple Arrested For Allegedly Torturing 9-year-old Domestic Worker
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 10:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A disturbing case of child abuse on Tuesday emerged in Taxila, where a couple has been arrested for allegedly subjecting their 9-year-old domestic worker to severe torture.
According to the FIR lodged at Taxila police station, the incident occurred on September 8 in Street No. 18, Mohallah Gulshan-e-Mustafa.
The child, employed as a maid, was allegedly beaten by her employer, Abid, and his wife, resulting in multiple injuries.
The victim was shifted to THQ Hospital Taxila for treatment and later handed over to the Child Protection Department.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani took swift action, registering a case under Sections 328-A and 354 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Both accused were taken into custody soon after the case was registered.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT urges to take precautions against dengue spread1 minute ago
-
Public, private efforts vital for provision of employment to youth: Governor1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to Shaheed Major Adnan Aslam1 minute ago
-
Employable Digital Skills Initiative to transform youth lives: SACM1 minute ago
-
Taxila couple arrested for allegedly torturing 9-year-old domestic worker1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli airstrike on Doha1 minute ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic food establishments in Chiniot11 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers review river Indus embankments in Kotri11 minutes ago
-
9 illegal arm holders apprehended during crackdown11 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Rana Sanaullah on being elected as Senator21 minutes ago
-
Civil servants backbone of state, Says Governor Kundi21 minutes ago
-
Over 19.7 mln children vaccinated against Polio31 minutes ago