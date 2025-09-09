Taxila couple arrested for allegedly torturing 9-year-old domestic worker

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A disturbing case of child abuse on Tuesday emerged in Taxila, where a couple has been arrested for allegedly subjecting their 9-year-old domestic worker to severe torture.

According to the FIR lodged at Taxila police station, the incident occurred on September 8 in Street No. 18, Mohallah Gulshan-e-Mustafa.

The child, employed as a maid, was allegedly beaten by her employer, Abid, and his wife, resulting in multiple injuries.

The victim was shifted to THQ Hospital Taxila for treatment and later handed over to the Child Protection Department.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani took swift action, registering a case under Sections 328-A and 354 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Both accused were taken into custody soon after the case was registered.

