Taxila Court Delivers Death Sentence To 2 Robbery-cum-murder Convicts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
A local court in Taxila on Friday handed down the death penalty to two murder convicts, Ghulam Abbas and Ghulam Rabbani, found guilty of shooting a man during a robbery
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A local court in Taxila on Friday handed down the death penalty to two murder convicts, Ghulam Abbas and Ghulam Rabbani, found guilty of shooting a man during a robbery. The accused were tried under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
According to the prosecution, the two men shot and killed a person during the robbery before fleeing the scene. The court was presented with substantial evidence linking the accused to the crime, leading to their conviction.
In addition to the death sentence, the session judge imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million on the convicts.
Recent Stories
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik
Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..
Seminar on Women's land rights held
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates52 seconds ago
-
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors2 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet colleges from 70 to 1 ..11 minutes ago
-
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Women's land rights held11 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country11 minutes ago
-
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat11 minutes ago
-
High level delegation visit Taxila Museum24 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences 6-years imprisonment to 10 culprits involved in May 9 case24 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for ..24 minutes ago
-
Commodore Ateeq ur Rehman promoted to rank of Rear Admiral3 minutes ago