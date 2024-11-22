Open Menu

Taxila Court Delivers Death Sentence To 2 Robbery-cum-murder Convicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Taxila court delivers death sentence to 2 robbery-cum-murder convicts

A local court in Taxila on Friday handed down the death penalty to two murder convicts, Ghulam Abbas and Ghulam Rabbani, found guilty of shooting a man during a robbery

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A local court in Taxila on Friday handed down the death penalty to two murder convicts, Ghulam Abbas and Ghulam Rabbani, found guilty of shooting a man during a robbery. The accused were tried under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the prosecution, the two men shot and killed a person during the robbery before fleeing the scene. The court was presented with substantial evidence linking the accused to the crime, leading to their conviction.

In addition to the death sentence, the session judge imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million on the convicts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Fine Robbery Man Taxila Million Court

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

52 seconds ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

54 seconds ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

2 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

2 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

2 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

11 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

27 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

11 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

11 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan