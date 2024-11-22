Taxila court delivers death sentence to 2 robbery-cum-murder convicts

(@FahadShabbir)

A local court in Taxila on Friday handed down the death penalty to two murder convicts, Ghulam Abbas and Ghulam Rabbani, found guilty of shooting a man during a robbery

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A local court in Taxila on Friday handed down the death penalty to two murder convicts, Ghulam Abbas and Ghulam Rabbani, found guilty of shooting a man during a robbery. The accused were tried under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the prosecution, the two men shot and killed a person during the robbery before fleeing the scene. The court was presented with substantial evidence linking the accused to the crime, leading to their conviction.

In addition to the death sentence, the session judge imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million on the convicts.