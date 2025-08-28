Taxila Court Sentences 9-year Imprisonment To Drug Peddler
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 08:47 PM
A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison for possession and sale of narcotics
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison for possession and sale of narcotics.
According to the details, Amir Shah, the convicted individual, was arrested by Wah Saddar Police in March this year with 1.
60 kilograms of hashish in his possession. A case was registered against him under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997.
After hearing arguments from both defense and prosecution counsels, the judge found Amir Shah guilty of selling drugs. The court also awarded him 9 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 as well.
Recent Stories
Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..
Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain
Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony
Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector
Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School National Song Competitions
Fruit cultivation boosts farmers’ income by Rs.150m: Dr. Abid Niaz
Indonesian Consulate encourages Sukkur entrepreneurs to participate in Trade Exp ..
Taxila court sentences 9-year imprisonment to drug peddler
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive
SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisis2 minutes ago
-
Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain2 minutes ago
-
Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony2 minutes ago
-
Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector3 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School National Song Competitions3 minutes ago
-
Taxila court sentences 9-year imprisonment to drug peddler4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive47 minutes ago
-
SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone43 minutes ago
-
Sub-national Polio vaccination drive to start from Sep 143 minutes ago
-
Ducky Bhai’s remand extended43 minutes ago