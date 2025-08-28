Open Menu

Taxila Court Sentences 9-year Imprisonment To Drug Peddler

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 08:47 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison for possession and sale of narcotics.

According to the details, Amir Shah, the convicted individual, was arrested by Wah Saddar Police in March this year with 1.

60 kilograms of hashish in his possession. A case was registered against him under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997.

After hearing arguments from both defense and prosecution counsels, the judge found Amir Shah guilty of selling drugs. The court also awarded him 9 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 as well.

