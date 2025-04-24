Open Menu

Taxila Court Shooting, Murder Accused And Police Constable Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Taxila court shooting, murder accused and police constable injured

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A shooting incident took place at the Taxila Kachehri premises on Thursday when a murder accused, Qadeer, was targeted by a rival group.

The accused and Police Constable Abid were critically injured in the attack and were rushed to THQ Hospital Taxila.

According to the police, the attacker, identified as Ameen Shah, was apprehended at the scene. Initial investigations suggest the incident stemmed from personal enmity. Constable Abid reportedly tried to shield the accused during the attack and was shot.

Both injured individuals are reported to be out of danger. City Police Officer Khalid Hamdani ordered a thorough inquiry and directed that the assailant be prosecuted with solid evidence to ensure strict punishment.

