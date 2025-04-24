Taxila Court Shooting, Murder Accused And Police Constable Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A shooting incident took place at the Taxila Kachehri premises on Thursday when a murder accused, Qadeer, was targeted by a rival group.
The accused and Police Constable Abid were critically injured in the attack and were rushed to THQ Hospital Taxila.
According to the police, the attacker, identified as Ameen Shah, was apprehended at the scene. Initial investigations suggest the incident stemmed from personal enmity. Constable Abid reportedly tried to shield the accused during the attack and was shot.
Both injured individuals are reported to be out of danger. City Police Officer Khalid Hamdani ordered a thorough inquiry and directed that the assailant be prosecuted with solid evidence to ensure strict punishment.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Taxila court shooting, murder accused and police constable injured4 minutes ago
-
Tourism Activities resume in Naran Valley after five-month break due to snowfall4 minutes ago
-
Policymakers must present practical suggestions for national development: PA Speaker4 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio drive4 minutes ago
-
Effective measures underway to address public grievances: Commissioner14 minutes ago
-
Muqam reaffirms country's commitment to Kashmir's right to self-determination, praises Nawaz Sharif' ..14 minutes ago
-
Four killed, five injured in Kalat blast14 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to brave officers during Ghazis Week14 minutes ago
-
WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing in DIKhan14 minutes ago
-
New wheat procurement policy explained to stakeholders in Jhang14 minutes ago
-
Senate body receives briefing on private medical colleges' fee24 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds special briefing for officials34 minutes ago