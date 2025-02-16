Taxila Hailed As Top Destination For Buddhist Tourists By Punjab Governor
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has praised Taxila as the premier tourist destination for Buddhist travelers.
Speaking as the chief guest at the 12th Orange Festival in Taxila on Sunday, Haider emphasized Pakistan's peaceful nature and its people's warm hospitality.
The festival, attended by over 75 diplomats, including ambassadors and high commissioners, along with their families, showcased the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.
Haider commended the organizers for their efforts in hosting the event for 12 consecutive years, highlighting its significance in promoting Pakistan's culture, history and people.
The governor noted that the Orange Festival has become synonymous with Taxila, much like the Gandhara heritage.
He stressed the importance of such events in introducing the diplomatic community to Pakistan's diverse culture and history. Haider expressed optimism that the festival would not only showcase Pakistan's positive image but also boost tourism.
In a gesture of goodwill, Haider had previously invited Dutch and German hockey teams to the Governor's House, where he assured them of Pakistan's peaceful nature. He encouraged them to explore Lahore's streets, promising a warm welcome from the locals.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on interfaith harmony stresses tolerance, mutual respect6 minutes ago
-
Taxila hailed as top destination for Buddhist tourists by Punjab Governor6 minutes ago
-
PU wins All Pakistan Inter-varsity Judo Championship with 5 golds6 minutes ago
-
Promoting youth sports govt's top priority, Punjab CS tells GCU’s annual sports event16 minutes ago
-
DG IAEA concludes visit to Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
IWMI delegation, KP Secretary Irrigation meets on Water Resource Management Information System (WRMI ..26 minutes ago
-
AMI meters’ installation revolutionary step in power sector: Project Director26 minutes ago
-
Chinese investors call on Senior Sindh Minister26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division launches cleaning operation26 minutes ago
-
AMI meters’ installation revolutionary step in power sector: Project Director26 minutes ago
-
Revenue Collector TMA Munda arrested26 minutes ago
-
Chitral team wins Shandur Polo match at Fortress Stadium36 minutes ago