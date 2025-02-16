Open Menu

Taxila Hailed As Top Destination For Buddhist Tourists By Punjab Governor

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has praised Taxila as the premier tourist destination for Buddhist travelers.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 12th Orange Festival in Taxila on Sunday, Haider emphasized Pakistan's peaceful nature and its people's warm hospitality.

The festival, attended by over 75 diplomats, including ambassadors and high commissioners, along with their families, showcased the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Haider commended the organizers for their efforts in hosting the event for 12 consecutive years, highlighting its significance in promoting Pakistan's culture, history and people.

The governor noted that the Orange Festival has become synonymous with Taxila, much like the Gandhara heritage.

He stressed the importance of such events in introducing the diplomatic community to Pakistan's diverse culture and history. Haider expressed optimism that the festival would not only showcase Pakistan's positive image but also boost tourism.

In a gesture of goodwill, Haider had previously invited Dutch and German hockey teams to the Governor's House, where he assured them of Pakistan's peaceful nature. He encouraged them to explore Lahore's streets, promising a warm welcome from the locals.

APP/ajq/378

