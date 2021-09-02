Taxila hospital to be upgraded: Dr Faiza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Thursday said that the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Taxila would be upgraded with an estimated cost of Rs 220 million.

Giving details of the project, the CEO told APP that the bedding capacity of the hospital would be increased from 40 to 100 beds in order to accommodate the maximum number of patients reaching the hospital.

She informed that Rs 184 million would be spent on the construction site to increases the space for the beds while the remaining Rs 36 mln would be utilized for the purchase of equipment including beds and other related items.

Dr Faiza said PC-1 of the project had been sent to the departmental development sub-committee for approval and expressed the hope that work on this project would be started soon.

/395