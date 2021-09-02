UrduPoint.com

Taxila Hospital To Be Upgraded: Dr Faiza

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Taxila hospital to be upgraded: Dr Faiza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Thursday said that the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Taxila would be upgraded with an estimated cost of Rs 220 million.

Giving details of the project, the CEO told APP that the bedding capacity of the hospital would be increased from 40 to 100 beds in order to accommodate the maximum number of patients reaching the hospital.

She informed that Rs 184 million would be spent on the construction site to increases the space for the beds while the remaining Rs 36 mln would be utilized for the purchase of equipment including beds and other related items.

Dr Faiza said PC-1 of the project had been sent to the departmental development sub-committee for approval and expressed the hope that work on this project would be started soon.

/395

Related Topics

Taxila SITE From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

4 minutes ago
 64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

38 minutes ago
 UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambass ..

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

38 minutes ago
 AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aram ..

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

49 minutes ago
 Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investm ..

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug. 2018

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.