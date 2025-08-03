Taxila Launches Safe City Project With State-of-the-art Surveillance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Safe City project has officially kicked off in Taxila on Sunday, marking a significant step towards enhancing security in the city.
According to the details, the project features the installation of 93 modern surveillance cameras at key and sensitive points, including entry and exit points, main chowks, intersections, religious places, and the museum. These cameras are equipped with advanced technology, including face recognition, automatic number plate recognition, and zoom capabilities.
The surveillance system includes 20 internet protocol network cameras, 63 fixed cameras, and 12 zoom cameras.
Additionally, 10 panic buttons have been installed at main points in the city, and 20 free WiFi points provide internet access to citizens.
The system also features automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) at entry and exit points, while four cameras are equipped with facial recognition technology. A drone facility is also available for use during important events, such as Muharram processions or public rallies.
