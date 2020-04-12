Taxila Museum preserves 1400 Gandhara era artifacts, art

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Taxila Museum has preserved 1,400 Gandhara era artifacts and excavated ruins of Gandhara art. Much of the artifacts in Taxila Museum are from the Gandharan era and dated back from the 1st and 7th centuries CE. UNESCO recognizes many ruins in Taxila as World Heritage Sites,an official of the Museum told APP. He said that Taxila is still considered one of the most important archeological sites in the world. Most of the objects in the museum come from between 600 BC and 500 AD. In addition to Buddhist works, this museum also includes artifacts from Hinduism and Jainism. There are also numerous coins, temple paintings, and silver tools in this museum, he added.

The most celebrated pieces in the museum are various stone carvings of the Buddha. Archeologists have found numerous Jain and Hindu temples in this area. He said that one can easily find the Taxila Ruins from the museum and explore the area for a small fee.

He said that people from all walks of life, especially students of various educational institutes regularly visit the museum from all over the country.

He further elaborated that guides were also provided, who explained the history of the sites as well as the exhibits in the museum to the visitors.

