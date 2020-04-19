UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taxila Museum Preserves 1400 Gandhara Era Artifacts, Art

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Taxila Museum preserves 1400 Gandhara era artifacts, art

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Taxila Museum has preserved 1,400 Gandhara era artifacts and excavated ruins of Gandhara art.

Much of the artifacts in Taxila Museum are from the Gandharan era and dated back from the 1st and 7th centuries CE.

UNESCO recognizes many ruins in Taxila as World Heritage Sites,an official of the Museum told APP.

He said that Taxila is still considered one of the most important archeological sites in the world. Most of the objects in the museum come from between 600 BC and 500 AD.

In addition to Buddhist works, this museum also includes artifacts from Hinduism and Jainism. There are also numerous coins, temple paintings, and silver tools in this museum, he added.

The most celebrated pieces in the museum are various stone carvings of the Buddha. Archeologists have found numerous Jain and Hindu temples in this area.

He said that one can easily find the Taxila Ruins from the museum and explore the area for a small fee.

He said that people from all walks of life, especially students of various educational institutes regularly visit the museum from all over the country.

He further elaborated that guides were also provided, who explained the history of the sites as well as the exhibits in the museum to the visitors.

778P:bmq/X:ftp/L:abk/R:abk

Related Topics

World Visit Temple Taxila Silver All From

Recent Stories

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.