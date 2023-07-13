Taxila police arrest killer

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Taxila Police on Thursday detained a suspect who was allegedly accused in fatally shooting his wife in the Parri village of Wah Cantt.

According to police sources, the suspect, Junaid, killed his teenage wife Hajra Bibi on July 7 as a result of a marital disagreement before claiming she had committed herself.

When authorities arrested her husband later as a result of his suspicious behavior, he confessed of killing his wife and staging her suicide during questioning.

Police charged him with murder and started a new investigation.