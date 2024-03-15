Open Menu

Taxila Police Arrest Notorious Commando Gang

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 09:06 PM

Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang

Taxila Police on Friday dismantled a notorious "commando" gang, apprehending two of its members, including the alleged ring leader

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Taxila Police on Friday dismantled a notorious "commando" gang, apprehending two of its members, including the alleged ring leader. The diligent operation led to the arrest of Noor Ahmed and the purported mastermind Hamza, also known by the alias "commando.

"

The police raid also resulted in the recovery of five snatched motorcycles, stolen valuables, and the seizure of weapons believed to have been used in various criminal activities orchestrated by the gang.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Taxila Criminals

Recent Stories

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo vi ..

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops

5 minutes ago
 Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia

Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia

5 minutes ago
 Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinanc ..

Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Comb ..

Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugur ..

Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugurated in Kohat

8 minutes ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

6 minutes ago
Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Ma ..

Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Mardan

8 minutes ago
 AJK President urges OIC to help stop Indian oppres ..

AJK President urges OIC to help stop Indian oppression against Kashmiri Muslims ..

6 minutes ago
 SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six a ..

SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six accused

8 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding prohibited weapo ..

SC issues written order regarding prohibited weapons' case

5 minutes ago
 APHC urges UN to resolve Kashmir dispute as per it ..

APHC urges UN to resolve Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions

5 minutes ago
 10-tree an acre recipe can improve forest density ..

10-tree an acre recipe can improve forest density in Pakistan: DFO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan