Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Taxila Police on Friday dismantled a notorious "commando" gang, apprehending two of its members, including the alleged ring leader. The diligent operation led to the arrest of Noor Ahmed and the purported mastermind Hamza, also known by the alias "commando.

The police raid also resulted in the recovery of five snatched motorcycles, stolen valuables, and the seizure of weapons believed to have been used in various criminal activities orchestrated by the gang.

