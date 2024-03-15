Taxila Police Arrest Notorious Commando Gang
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 09:06 PM
Taxila Police on Friday dismantled a notorious "commando" gang, apprehending two of its members, including the alleged ring leader
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Taxila Police on Friday dismantled a notorious "commando" gang, apprehending two of its members, including the alleged ring leader. The diligent operation led to the arrest of Noor Ahmed and the purported mastermind Hamza, also known by the alias "commando.
"
The police raid also resulted in the recovery of five snatched motorcycles, stolen valuables, and the seizure of weapons believed to have been used in various criminal activities orchestrated by the gang.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops
Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia
Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia
Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugurated in Kohat
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Mardan
AJK President urges OIC to help stop Indian oppression against Kashmiri Muslims ..
SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six accused
SC issues written order regarding prohibited weapons' case
APHC urges UN to resolve Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions
10-tree an acre recipe can improve forest density in Pakistan: DFO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops5 minutes ago
-
Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia8 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugurated in Kohat8 minutes ago
-
Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Mardan8 minutes ago
-
SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six accused8 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding prohibited weapons' case5 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN to resolve Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions5 minutes ago
-
10-tree an acre recipe can improve forest density in Pakistan: DFO5 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police apprehend Inter-district smuggler with cache of weapons5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister of Mines and Minerals and Education Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah visits Mines and Miner ..5 minutes ago
-
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation40 minutes ago