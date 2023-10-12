Taxila police arrest three robbers, street criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested three robbers and street criminals besides recovering over Rs 60,000 cash, five mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested three accused namely Bilal, ringleader, Farhad and Fahad, who were allegedly involved in various robberies, and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The SP said that the Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers and criminal gangs.