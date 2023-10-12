Open Menu

Taxila Police Arrest Three Robbers, Street Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Taxila police arrest three robbers, street criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested three robbers and street criminals besides recovering over Rs 60,000 cash, five mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested three accused namely Bilal, ringleader, Farhad and Fahad, who were allegedly involved in various robberies, and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The SP said that the Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers and criminal gangs.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Rawalpindi Taxila Waqas Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

34 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

39 minutes ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

45 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

51 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

52 minutes ago
Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

2 hours ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

3 hours ago
 Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including fol ..

Tragic  accident claims seven Lives Including folk Singer Sharafat Ali Khailvi

3 hours ago
 Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan