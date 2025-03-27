Taxila Police bust 2-member street criminals gang

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Taxila Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang involved in street crime incidents.

The arrested accused were identified as Ikramullah and Ikram, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Stolen money of Rs 12,500, two mobile phones and weapons used in the criminal activities were also recovered from the accused.

During initial investigations, the accused confessed committing several incidents. They were shifted to jail for an identification parade.