Taxila Police Bust 3-member Gang Of Thieves
Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Taxila Police on Friday busted a three-member gang of thieves and recovered stolen amount of Rs 50,000 from their possession.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the three-member gang of Hekmatyar, Abdul Wadood and Ijaz had been involved in thefts in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station. The police took an action against the accused and managed to nab them with the looted money.
