Taxila police busts“ Atif Gang” and recovers looted cash, items

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Taxila Police on Wednesday busted a notorious gang involved in snatching, street crimes and robberies and recovered a cache of looted valuables and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, acting on a tip-off, police raided the hideout of the gang and arrested three of its members, identified as Azmat, Shiraz and the ring leader, Atif.

“The gang was actively involved in snatching motorcycles, mobile phones and other valuables from innocent citizens. They also used to carry out robberies at residential and commercial establishments,” the spokesperson said.

He added that five stolen motorcycles, a number of mobile phones and weapons used for committing the crimes were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

The police have registered a case against the accused and further investigations are underway.

