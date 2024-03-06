Open Menu

Taxila Police Busts Robber Gangs, Recovers Stolen Goods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Taxila Police on Wednesday managed to apprehend five members of two notorious robbery gangs and successfully recovered a significant amount of stolen goods

According to police sources, acting swiftly on a credible tip-off, a dedicated team from Taxila Police conducted simultaneous raids at two different locations, leading to the arrest of Fayyaz, Riaz, Sajjad, Huzaifa, and Ahsan.

The recovered loot includes a motorcycle, cash, cell phones, and various weapons that were utilized in their criminal activities. This commendable achievement by the Taxila Police highlights their relentless efforts in combating crime and ensuring the safety of the community.

