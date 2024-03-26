Taxila police claim to arrest robber with stolen goods

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Taxila Police in an operation launched against the criminals have apprehended a robber and recovered the stolen goods from his possession.

According to Police sources, the suspect was found involved in a recent house robbery which was uncovered through digital intelligence gathering.

Acting on an information, the police team traced the suspect identified as Ahsan and arrested him with stolen items including cash amount and gold ornaments.

Further investigations are underway.

APP/ajq/378/