Taxila Police Continue Crackdown Against Criminals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM
Taxila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Taxila police arrested car lifters and drug peddlers on Tuesday in separate operations in the city.
As per official details, Taxila police conducted a series of search operations in the city, resulting in the arrest of a car lifter gang and the recovery of a stolen car.
In a separate operation, local police arrested several drug traffickers and recovered over four kilograms of hashish during a crackdown on a drug trafficking network operating in the area.
Besides that Wah Cantt Saddar police also recovered 1.30-kilogram hashish from accused Zahid, 1.26-kilo gram hashish from Ali Raza, 1.40-kilogram hashish from Muhammad Faheem and 1.26 kilogram hashish from Muhammad Bilal.
Separate cases were registered against the accused as per law and a further investigation was launched.
