Taxila Police Nab Motorcycle Lifter Gang

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Taxila Police on Saturday nabbed the motorcycle lifter gang during a crackdown.

According to police sources, three key members of the gang, identified as Ahsan, Yaqub, and ring leader Zeeshan, were apprehended during a targeted raid at their secret hideout.

The police seized five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The spokesman has said that during the preliminary interrogation, the lifters have confessed that they were stealing bikes from various commercial and residential areas across the city.

Police have registered the case, and further investigation was underway.

APP/ajq/378

