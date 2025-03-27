Taxila Police nab murder accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Taxila Police on Thursday held an accused wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Fakhruddin had stabbed Rahimullah to death and injured Ehsanullah a few days ago.

He had exchanged hot words with the victims sometime before.

The accused went into the hiding after the incident. The Taxila Police registered a case against the accused, and used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest him.