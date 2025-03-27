Open Menu

Taxila Police Nab Murder Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Taxila Police nab murder accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Taxila Police on Thursday held an accused wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Fakhruddin had stabbed Rahimullah to death and injured Ehsanullah a few days ago.

He had exchanged hot words with the victims sometime before.

The accused went into the hiding after the incident. The Taxila Police registered a case against the accused, and used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest him.

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

17 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

17 minutes ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

17 minutes ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

18 minutes ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

18 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

18 minutes ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

19 minutes ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

19 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

19 minutes ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

20 minutes ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan