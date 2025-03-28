Taxila Police Nab Two Brothers’ Killer
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Taxila Police on Friday nabbed an accused, who had killed two brothers over a dispute on the installation of an electricity pole.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Nusrat Shah had shot dead the two brothers Taufiq and Tauqeer earlier in the current month, and gone into the hiding.
The police registered a case of the incident and used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.
