Taxila Police seize 200 kites, detain two suppliers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Taxila Police have seized 200 kites and four rolls of string, arresting two suppliers during a crackdown against the banned activity.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Sunday, the operation was conducted on the directives of Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali.

He said that kite flying had been declared a non-bailable offence, warning that those found involved in the dangerous pastime would face strict legal action.