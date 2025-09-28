Open Menu

Taxila Police Seize 200 Kites, Detain Two Suppliers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Taxila Police have seized 200 kites and four rolls of string, arresting two suppliers during a crackdown against the banned activity.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Sunday, the operation was conducted on the directives of Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali.

He said that kite flying had been declared a non-bailable offence, warning that those found involved in the dangerous pastime would face strict legal action.

