Taxila Police solve blind murder case, 02 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Taxila police have solved the mystery behind a blind murder over financial matter.

According to police spokesman, Police have also arrested two suspects in connection with the murder case.

Earlier this month, police had discovered the body of an unidentified man and registered a murder case.

Through investigation, the Taxila Police were able to identify the victim and expand the scope of the inquiry.

During questioning, two individuals were brought in for investigation.

The suspects confessed to killing the man by shooting him during a dispute over a financial transaction.

SP Potohar, Talha Wali, praised the investigation team and said the arrested suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence. He added, “No matter how clever the criminals they cannot escape the law.”