Open Menu

Taxila Police Solve Murder Case, 2 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Taxila Police solve murder case, 2 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Taxila Police ultimately solved the mystery case of a citizen’s murder and arrested two suspects involved in

the crime, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that an abduction case had been registered at the Taxila Police Station earlier this month after

a citizen went missing.

During the investigation, the police detained the two suspects who later confessed

to killing the man over a personal grudge.

The accused confessed to have committed murder and dumping the body in a water pond.

Acting on their information and identification, the police evacuated the body.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Waheed said the accused would be challaned in court with solid evidence, adding that no matter how shrewd the culprits might be, they could not escape the law.

Recent Stories

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

45 minutes ago
 Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

2 hours ago
 EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough o ..

EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under ..

Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50

2 hours ago
 Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

3 hours ago
 ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enha ..

ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration

3 hours ago
 IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA c ..

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman

3 hours ago
 wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Resul ..

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for ..

UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan