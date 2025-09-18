Taxila Police Solve Murder Case, 2 Arrested
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Taxila Police ultimately solved the mystery case of a citizen’s murder and arrested two suspects involved in
the crime, a police spokesman said on Thursday.
He said that an abduction case had been registered at the Taxila Police Station earlier this month after
a citizen went missing.
During the investigation, the police detained the two suspects who later confessed
to killing the man over a personal grudge.
The accused confessed to have committed murder and dumping the body in a water pond.
Acting on their information and identification, the police evacuated the body.
Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Waheed said the accused would be challaned in court with solid evidence, adding that no matter how shrewd the culprits might be, they could not escape the law.
