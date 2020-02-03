UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taxila To Rawat Route: 2 Proposals Submitted To Operate Coaster Service

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:28 PM

Taxila to Rawat route: 2 proposals submitted to operate coaster service

Two private companies have submitted proposals to operate air-conditioned coaster service from Taxila to Rawat route

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Two private companies have submitted proposals to operate air-conditioned coaster service from Taxila to Rawat route.

According to a District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Rawalpindi official, the authority would issue route after consideration the proposals.

He informed that DRTA had decided to launch an air-conditioned coaster service on Rawat to Taxila route to encourage the private vehicle users to switch over to public transport.

The authority had invited proposals from private coaster operators for the service.

The authority was also making arrangements to launch a 28-seater coaster service for new Islamabad International Airport.

Earlier, the citizens had urged the authorities concerned to start bus services for two new routes to facilitate the passengers.

A project to facilitate the passengers from Rawalpindi, Rawat and Koral Chowk to the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA), 35 kilometres distance in air-conditioned buses was delayed last year owing to a disagreement between transporters and the administration.

The DRTA had planned to start a bus service for the airport, operating from two locations in the city including Rawat and Koral Chowk. One route was announced from Rawat which was passing through Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor Chowk, Pirwadhai Mor, Golra Mor, Chungi 26 and Motorway Chowk before heading to the new airport.

The other route was from Koral Chowk to the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, then to Ammar Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road and at the new airport.

Given the shortage of time and resources, the authority had initially planned to operate the service by engaging a private transport company.

However, with the service having predefined stops which did not conform to the behaviour patterns of locals, it irked the transporters who demanded more stops near Rawat and the airport so that they could fill up more passengers and increase returns on each trip.

The situation worsened when the RTA failed to build a proper stop for the buses in Rawat after the administration allegedly refused to allocate land for the purpose.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Shortage Benazir Bhutto Motorway Company Road Vehicle RTA Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

16 minutes ago

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

16 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 32 ..

22 minutes ago

Coronavirus disease: WHO provides 700 personal pro ..

3 minutes ago

Baghdad Urges New Cooperation Format With Coalitio ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan will always stand by oppressed Kashmiri p ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.