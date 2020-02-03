Taxila to Rawat route: 2 proposals submitted to operate coaster service

Two private companies have submitted proposals to operate air-conditioned coaster service from Taxila to Rawat route

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Two private companies have submitted proposals to operate air-conditioned coaster service from Taxila to Rawat route.

According to a District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Rawalpindi official, the authority would issue route after consideration the proposals.

He informed that DRTA had decided to launch an air-conditioned coaster service on Rawat to Taxila route to encourage the private vehicle users to switch over to public transport.

The authority had invited proposals from private coaster operators for the service.

The authority was also making arrangements to launch a 28-seater coaster service for new Islamabad International Airport.

Earlier, the citizens had urged the authorities concerned to start bus services for two new routes to facilitate the passengers.

A project to facilitate the passengers from Rawalpindi, Rawat and Koral Chowk to the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA), 35 kilometres distance in air-conditioned buses was delayed last year owing to a disagreement between transporters and the administration.

The DRTA had planned to start a bus service for the airport, operating from two locations in the city including Rawat and Koral Chowk. One route was announced from Rawat which was passing through Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor Chowk, Pirwadhai Mor, Golra Mor, Chungi 26 and Motorway Chowk before heading to the new airport.

The other route was from Koral Chowk to the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, then to Ammar Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road and at the new airport.

Given the shortage of time and resources, the authority had initially planned to operate the service by engaging a private transport company.

However, with the service having predefined stops which did not conform to the behaviour patterns of locals, it irked the transporters who demanded more stops near Rawat and the airport so that they could fill up more passengers and increase returns on each trip.

The situation worsened when the RTA failed to build a proper stop for the buses in Rawat after the administration allegedly refused to allocate land for the purpose.