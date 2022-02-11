(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the members of the diplomatic corps on Friday joined the Orange Festival held in Taxila, aimed at showcasing the country's culture and the ancient Gandhara civilization.

Addressing the occasion, the foreign minister said the festival would prove helpful in promoting Pakistan's historic and cultural heritage at the international level.

FM Qureshi said his ministry was pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote the country's soft image and focus on strengthening its geo-economics.

The foreign minister visited different stalls set up at the festival presenting Pakistan's traditional culture, music and local crafts.

The diplomats from different countries expressed keen interest in the artifacts, particularly relating to the ancient city of Taxila.