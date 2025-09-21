Open Menu

Taxpayers Are Nation Builders, Backbone Of Economy: FTO

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Taxpayers are nation builders, backbone of economy: FTO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has said that taxpayers are valuable assets of any country, playing a vital role in strengthening the national economy.

Speaking at an awareness session with the business community here on Sunday, FTO Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman emphasized that nations which respect and facilitate their taxpayers progress rapidly, as tax revenues form the backbone of development projects, social welfare programs, and infrastructure growth. He said a culture of respect and acknowledgment must be created for honest taxpayers who fulfill their national responsibility with dedication.

Highlighting the role of the FTO, he assured that grievances of taxpayers are being addressed promptly across the country within a record time of only 36 days and reiterated that mutual cooperation and compliance with tax laws will pave the way for a stronger, self-reliant Pakistan, where taxpayers are recognized as true nation builders.He said private sector and all tax payers are valuable as FTO and their all advisors always held tax payers in high esteem and redressed their genuine grievances on top priority.

