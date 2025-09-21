Taxpayers Are Nation Builders, Backbone Of Economy: FTO
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has said that taxpayers are valuable assets of any country, playing a vital role in strengthening the national economy.
Speaking at an awareness session with the business community here on Sunday, FTO Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman emphasized that nations which respect and facilitate their taxpayers progress rapidly, as tax revenues form the backbone of development projects, social welfare programs, and infrastructure growth. He said a culture of respect and acknowledgment must be created for honest taxpayers who fulfill their national responsibility with dedication.
Highlighting the role of the FTO, he assured that grievances of taxpayers are being addressed promptly across the country within a record time of only 36 days and reiterated that mutual cooperation and compliance with tax laws will pave the way for a stronger, self-reliant Pakistan, where taxpayers are recognized as true nation builders.He said private sector and all tax payers are valuable as FTO and their all advisors always held tax payers in high esteem and redressed their genuine grievances on top priority.
Recent Stories
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Met office predicts partly cloudy weather for coastal areas in Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan emerges as global tourism leader with record arrivals, UN recognition4 minutes ago
-
Beautification and plantation drive launched at ARI DIKhan4 minutes ago
-
Internships in furniture industry vital for building students’ global competence: LCWU VC4 minutes ago
-
Taxpayers are nation builders, backbone of economy: FTO4 minutes ago
-
Barrister Arslan congratulations Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 37 Birthday4 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact a milestone for Muslim unity: Iftikhar Ali Malik4 minutes ago
-
An alleged encounter took place between the Counter Crime Department (CCD), robbers near Pansara Roa ..4 minutes ago
-
Two-day gynecology training course held at LGH for postgraduate doctors4 minutes ago
-
Exploring the past: A walk through time on Peshawar’s cultural heritage trail4 minutes ago
-
Sufi music legend Maqbool Ahmed Sabri remembered on 14th death anniversary4 minutes ago
-
Girls school upgraded to college for empowering women with higher education14 minutes ago