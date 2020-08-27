UrduPoint.com
Taxpayers' Genuine Problems To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: CC RTO

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:22 PM

Taxpayers' genuine problems to be resolved on priority basis: CC RTO

Chief Commissioner (CC) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja Thursday said that all genuine problems of taxpayers would be resolved on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner (CC) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja Thursday said that all genuine problems of taxpayers would be resolved on priority basis.

Addressing an electronic Kuli Katchery (open court) in Tax House here, he termed timely payment of taxes inevitable for the economic stability of the country. He said that the provision of justice to the people at their doorstep was the vision of the present government. Therefore, phase-wise payment of refund to tax payers was in progress on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He termed the experience of organizing open court during last month as highly successful as general public had also expressed satisfaction over it.

The Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar urged upon the tax payers to submit their tax-returns before September 30, to fulfill their national obligation.

During kuli katchery, Commissioner Peshawar Zone (Corporate) Tariq Jamal Khattak, Commissioner Withholding Zone, Mohammad Ayaz, Additional Commissioner, Shaukat Hayat, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters), Mohammad Tariq and Deputy Commissioner Naeem Orakzai also assisted the Chief Commissioner.

On this occasion, the participants asked different tax related questions that were answered by Chief Commissioner and his team in detail.

The process of the live electronic kuli katchery will continue to redress the hardships of business community and tax payers at their doorstep.

