Taxpayers Issues To Resolve With Mutual Consultation: Dr. Lubna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:59 PM

Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Quetta Dr. Lubna Ayub on Wednesday said that pending refund cases would be dealt on priority basis and problems of taxpayers would be resolved through mutual consultation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Quetta Dr. Lubna Ayub on Wednesday said that pending refund cases would be dealt on priority basis and problems of taxpayers would be resolved through mutual consultation.

She expressed these views while talking to officials and members of the Chamber of Commerce headed by Badruddin Kakar, Senior Vice President, Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Balochistan.

The delegation of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry also included Standing Committee on Income Tax, Muhammad Amjad Siddiqi, Chairman, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Juma Khan Badizai, Syed Sarwar Agha, Salahuddin Khilji.

During the meeting, the participants of the delegation told the Chief Commissioner that due to low literacy rate in Balochistan, people from industry, trade and business community were facing difficulties in required documents related to taxes.

In view of the special situation in Balochistan, income tax and other procedures should be made easier.

On the occasion, Dr. Lubna Ayub said that the Chamber of Commerce has a bridging role between the business community and the FBR.

She said that pending refund cases were being looked and efforts would be made to deal with them soon. "Steps are being taken to simplify the tax system and we wanted that people from other sectors including industry, trade and business community to be included in the tax collection", she said.

