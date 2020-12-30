UrduPoint.com
Taxpayers' Problems To Be Resolved At Earliest: Regional Commissioner FBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 01:51 PM

Chief Regional Commissioner Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawja has said that genuine problems and complaints of taxpayers would be resolved at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Regional Commissioner Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawja has said that genuine problems and complaints of taxpayers would be resolved at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while speaking during an online open court that was held by the regional tax office in Tax House Peshawar.

He said that effective efforts were being taken to resolve genuine problems of taxpayers and in this regard regular open court was being held on a monthly basis under the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said such a forum also helped ensure better coordination and trust building between the taxpayers and the tax collecting organization.

As a result of direct contact, the regional tax office chief said, taxpayers' problems pertaining to refund, NTN and other relevant issues had largely been resolved.

He said that timely payment of taxes were imperative for strengthening the country economically.

He said cooperation of traders' community and chambers was necessary to expand the tax net, adding that taxpayers should timely pay taxes to avoid fines and other disciplinary actions against them.

A large number of people took part in the forum where the chief commissioner patiently listened to complaints of the taxpayers and issued directives for their resolution.

Other relevant officials of the regional tax office were also present on the occasion.

