Taxpayers' Rights Protected Under Federal Tax Laws: FTO
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said on Wednesday that taxpayers' rights were fully protected under the federal tax laws of income tax, customs and sales tax for redressal of their genuine grievances.
Speaking to members of Advisory Committee here on Wednesday, he emphasized the importance of understanding these rights to ensure the prompt addressing their tax related issues. He noted that the existing legal framework provides sufficient safeguards to protect taxpayers against arbitrary decisions or unfair treatment. He urged taxpayers to familiarize themselves with the provisions of the law, which were specifically designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in tax matters. He underscored that a collaborative approach was necessary, where both taxpayers and tax authorities work together to build trust and promote compliance. By understanding their rights and responsibilities, taxpayers can not only protect themselves but also contribute positively to the country's taxation system.
President Lahore Chamber Mian Abuzar Shah also joined as guest of honour.
Dr Asif Jah further highlighted the role of the FTO in resolving taxpayers' complaints efficiently and impartially. He reassured that his office remained committed to addressing issues such as maladministration, undue delays, and misapplication of tax laws. He urged taxpayers to report their grievances with confidence, as mechanisms are in place to provide relief without any external pressures.
He said economy of any country depends upon its tax system and its was rightly well said that tax was byproduct of the economy.
He said the professional understanding of complete tax laws was challenging for general public especially tax payers.He said understanding their rights by the tax payers was crucial so that they may not be deprived by the tax collectors due to ignorance.
Dr Waqar Ch Arain Advisor on the occasion suggested that all federal tax laws also be translated into urdu for better understanding by the tax payers and be uploaded on websites of FBR,FTO,FPCCI and regional chambers across the country. FTO Coordinator for south Punjab Saif-ur-Rehman offered to host awareness workshop with business community at Multan while another FTO Coordinator from Faisalabad Muhammad Farhan Munir said he will host a seminar on the rights of tax payers under the chairmanship of FTO next month.
FTO Advisors Almas Ali Jovinda, Adeela Rehman,Muhammad Tanvir Akhtar,Muhammad Nazim Saleem,Dr Arslan Subactagern,Dr Usman Shoukat Khan also spoke and responded to volley of questions of participants.
A large number of advisory committee members drawn from all sectors of the economy including leading tax practitioner Mian Faiz Bukhsh,banking law expert Mian Azhar Shoukat ,Zahid Iqbal former VP FPCCI and others graced the occasion.
