Taxpayers should not be harassed: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has said that taxpayers should not be harassed as it discourage businesses and hurts the economy.He said that tax collectors can also raise revenue without being harsh while taxpayers should discharge national obligation by honestly paying taxes which is imperative for national development.Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah said this while speaking at a function jointly organised by Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) and Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) for provision of free legal aid to taxpayers facing harassment.

President RITBA Syed Tauqeer Bukhari, President PTBA Abdul Qadir Memon, and noted tax expert Hafiz Muhammad Idrees also spoke on the occasion, they informed about some cases of harassment and vowed to end harassment of taxpayers by the tax department.The speakers said that there are a lot of corporate and tax cases pending in the IHC, therefore, IHC should appoint a tax expert as judge of the high court following the suit of Sindh High Court and Lahore High Court.They also demanded to increase the number of judges in the IHC to provide relief to masses and taxpayers.