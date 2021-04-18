Taxpayers to inaugurate development projects in Sialkot under Usman Dar led campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday announced a unique and interesting campaign, aimed at giving taxpayers a chance to inaugurate development projects in Sialkot.

He made the announcement while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a clean drinking water scheme, held at Muhammad Pura, Sialkot amid the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The scheme of clean drinking water was inaugurated by the taxpayers of Muhammad Pura Union Council, namely Jahangir Khan and Khurram Mehtab, a news release said.

On the occasion, Usman Dar said he was delighted to announce that the project's groundbreaking was done by the taxpayers of Muhammad Pura union council.

He said in Sialkot, now the inauguration plaque of development projects would have name of taxpayers instead of politicians.

Usman Dar said the initiative was launched for encouragement of the taxpayers. It would help them realize that their money was solely spent on them, he added.