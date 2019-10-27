Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) The former Disney star has released two brand new tracks this week, marking her return where she talks about her painful experiences in the past.Both 'Lose You To love Me' and 'Look At Her Now' are tracks symbolizing her freedom from pain and suffering.

Fans of the singer went crazy over the tracks the singer released, but one seems to be a bigger fan than anyone else; Taylor Swift reportedly cried when she heard Selena's song for the first time.Speaking to Zane Lowe for Music Daily, Taylor couldn't stop gushing over how proud she felt of Selena and her recent music."I'm so proud of her.

She's been through so much.

I've watched so much happen in her life. She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff," she said.When Gomez was asked about Swift's reaction, the singer gave the sweetest reply.

She called Taylor an amazing friend and stated that both of them feel for each other.She added, "I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying".The singer added, "It wasn't because the song was emotional.

It was just because the first thing they said to me was, 'We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.' And that's a huge thing for me."