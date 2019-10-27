UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taylor Swift Reportedly Cried When She Heard Selena Gomez's Song For The First Time

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:48 PM

Taylor Swift reportedly cried when she heard Selena Gomez's song for the first time

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) The former Disney star has released two brand new tracks this week, marking her return where she talks about her painful experiences in the past.Both 'Lose You To love Me' and 'Look At Her Now' are tracks symbolizing her freedom from pain and suffering.

Fans of the singer went crazy over the tracks the singer released, but one seems to be a bigger fan than anyone else; Taylor Swift reportedly cried when she heard Selena's song for the first time.Speaking to Zane Lowe for Music Daily, Taylor couldn't stop gushing over how proud she felt of Selena and her recent music."I'm so proud of her.

She's been through so much.

I've watched so much happen in her life. She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff," she said.When Gomez was asked about Swift's reaction, the singer gave the sweetest reply.

She called Taylor an amazing friend and stated that both of them feel for each other.She added, "I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying".The singer added, "It wasn't because the song was emotional.

It was just because the first thing they said to me was, 'We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.' And that's a huge thing for me."

Related Topics

Music Taylor Swift All From Best Love

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistanâ€™s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

13 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

14 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

14 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.