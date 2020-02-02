UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 03:24 PM

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Mariah Carey fans in China help fight the coronavirus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) While fans of famous celebrities are known far and wide to mostly be crazed, hyped-up and overall inconsiderate towards anything happening outside of the realms of their idol, Taylor Swift's mammoth fan base is attempting to change that image.The 30-year-old Lover singer's fan base recently came together for a shared cause: to help fight the outbreak of coronavirus in China.Charlie Zhour, a coordinator for the Taylor Swift fan club in China was quoted by South China Morning Post, shedding light on the work that the fan club has been doing in order to help those suffering from the epidemic.

"We spent an entire day discussing in a WeChat group, then we wrote down the donation info, what hospitals the supplies should go to and who the contacts are," he said."Everything is public and transparent so people know where the money goes," he further added.Apart from this, fan clubs of music icons like Mariah Carey and Selena Gomez have also been playing their part in helping the country fight the disease by donating over 133,000 Yuan (US $19,000) worth of supplies to Hubei's hospitals where the outbreak is reported to have hit the hardest.

