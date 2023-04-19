Tayyab Qureshi to lead Eid prayer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi will lead the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Eid Gah Mosque, Charsadda Road, Peshawar.

He will deliver his speech on the day of Eid at 7 a.m. and lead the prayer at 7:30 a.m. The chief khateeb will deliver the sermon immediately after the Eid prayers, said a circular issued by the Administrator Auqaf, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.