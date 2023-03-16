Tayyab Tahir determined to do well at international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Young batter Tayyab Tahir has expressed his gratitude to Karachi Kings for giving him a chance to prove his mettle in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 and pave the way for his selection in the national team.

Tayyab received his maiden call-up to Pakistan's T20I side for the three-match series against Afghanistan in Sharjah later this month.

"First of all, I want to thank Karachi Kings fans for supporting us throughout the tournament," said Tayyab in a video message shared by Karachi Kings on their official Twitter account.

The right-hander said he was grateful to the Kings' management for providing him with an opportunity to perform on the biggest cricketing stage in the country. "I get a chance in the national team on this basis," he said.

He said he was determined to do well at the international level.

"I will try to do my best for the Pakistan team and make my country proud" he said.

Pakistan has named a new-look 15-member squad under the captaincy of Shadab Khan for the forthcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are given rest while four uncapped players, namely, Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan are included in the squad. Whereas, Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have been recalled to the national T20I side.

Squad: Shadab Khan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan.Reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir.