UrduPoint.com

Tayyab Tahir Determined To Do Well At International Level

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Tayyab Tahir determined to do well at international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Young batter Tayyab Tahir has expressed his gratitude to Karachi Kings for giving him a chance to prove his mettle in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 and pave the way for his selection in the national team.

Tayyab received his maiden call-up to Pakistan's T20I side for the three-match series against Afghanistan in Sharjah later this month.

"First of all, I want to thank Karachi Kings fans for supporting us throughout the tournament," said Tayyab in a video message shared by Karachi Kings on their official Twitter account.

The right-hander said he was grateful to the Kings' management for providing him with an opportunity to perform on the biggest cricketing stage in the country. "I get a chance in the national team on this basis," he said.

He said he was determined to do well at the international level.

"I will try to do my best for the Pakistan team and make my country proud" he said.

Pakistan has named a new-look 15-member squad under the captaincy of Shadab Khan for the forthcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are given rest while four uncapped players, namely, Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan are included in the squad. Whereas, Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have been recalled to the national T20I side.

Squad: Shadab Khan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan.Reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Twitter Pakistan Super League Sharjah Young Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Usama Mir Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Turkish Lira Karachi Kings Afridi All Best

Recent Stories

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

11 minutes ago
 MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

41 minutes ago
 DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

1 hour ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

2 hours ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

2 hours ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.