Tayyaba Gul allegations: Lahore High Court orders to club petitions against commission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the LHC Registrar office to club all petitions challenging formation of commission tasked to probe allegations levelled by Tayyaba Gul.

Justice Anwaar Hussain passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and others challenging the formation of the commission.

A Federal law officer appeared before the court, during the proceedings, and submitted that a reply had been filed to the petitions on behalf of the federal government.

However, the court noted that the copies of the reply were not available in the case file.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing for an indefinite period and directed the registrar office to club all identical petitions and fix them for hearing.

The court also extended interim relief earlier granted to four NAB officials including NAB Additional Director Kashif Masroor, NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Imran, NAB Assistant Director Farrukh Hayat and NAB Sub-Inspector Muhammad Lateef.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tayyaba Gul had also moved an application for becoming a party in the matter.

The former chairman and others had challenged formation of the commission by the federal government to probe allegations levelled by Tayyaba Gul. They contended that the formation of the inquiry commission was illegal and requested to set aside notification issued for the purpose.