Tayyaba Gul Issue: LHC Stays Proceedings Against Former NAB Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Tayyaba Gul issue: LHC stays proceedings against former NAB chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stayed proceedings in an accountability court against former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and 20 officers.

A two-member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, passed the orders while hearing petitions, filed by former chairman and others against proceedings before an accountability court. The court also issued notices to Tayyaba Gul and others and sought a reply.

Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada represented the former chairman and others and argued that Tayyaba Gul filed baseless applications against former NAB chairman, NAB DG and others at various forums including accountability court.

He submitted that illegal proceedings were in process against his clients at these forums. He submitted that Tayyaba Gul filed the applications with mala fide intentions to defame his clients. He pleaded with the court to stay the proceedings on the applications, filed by Tayyaba Gul.

The bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, stayed the proceedings.

