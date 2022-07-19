UrduPoint.com

Tayyaba Gul Moves Islamabad High Court To Become Party In NAB Lahore DG's Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Tayyaba Gul on Tuesday moved a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to make her party in the case filed by Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem against the summon notice issued ti him by the PAC in a harassment matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Tayyaba Gul on Tuesday moved a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to make her party in the case filed by Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem against the summon notice issued ti him by the PAC in a harassment matter.

Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will take up the case on Wednesday for hearing.

The court had already sought assistance from the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) in the maintainability of the NAB DG's plea.

The Public Accounts Committee had summoned the NAB Lahore on the complaint of Tayyaba Gul regarding the alleged harassment. However, Shahzad Saleem challenged the PAC's notice in the IHC.

