LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended operation of the notices issued to four officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the inquiry commission formed to probe allegations leveled by Tayyaba Gul.

Justice Anwaar Hussain passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by NAB Additional Director Kashif Masroor, NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Imran, NAB Assistant Director Farrukh Hayat and NAB Sub-Inspector Muhammad Lateef challenging the formation of the inquiry commission and issuance of notices to them. The court also sought a reply from the federal government till August 25.

The petitioners' counsel Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued before the court that the harassment allegations matter was already pending before an accountability court and the Federal Shariat Court whereas the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had also taken its cognizance.

He submitted that despite the pendency of the matter in courts and PAC, the federal government formed an inquiry commission to probe the allegations and it had issued notices to his clients.

He contended that the step of formation of the commission was illegal as the commission could only be formed in public interest matters, under the law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification of formation of the commission and also suspend the operation of the notices issued to his clients.

The court, after hearing arguments, suspended the operation of the notices and sought a reply from the federal government till August 25.