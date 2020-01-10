Tayyaba Torture Case: Top court sets aside extended three-year sentence awarded to former judge, his wife

(@fidahassanain)

Former additional district and sessions judge Khurram Ali Khan was barred from performing his duty in January 2017 after the case of torturing minor girl surfaced against him and his wife Maheen Zafar.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) The Supreme Court (SC) set aside the extended three-year sentence awarded to former additional district and sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar in Tayyaba torture case here on Friday.

A three-member bench of the top court comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yayha Afridi passed the order, and maintained one-year sentence against former judge and his wife which was awarded by the trial court.

Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar were sentenced over charges of torturing girl-maid Tayyaba.

Islamabad High Court extended from one year to three years imprisonment to former judge and his wife after the government filed an appeal seeking enhancement in the sentence.

In incident surfaced on Dec 27, 2016 after which the Islamabad police registered FIR against the former judge and his wife with I-9 police station.

However, the parents of the poor minor girl pardoned the former judge and his wife but the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of it and referred the case to Islamabad High Court.

Following the SC notice, the police recovered the child girl from suburbs of Islamabad and presented it before the court. Khurram Ali Khan was barred from functioning as a judge soon after the incident. The police took both husband and wife into custody who were later awarded one-year imprisonment over charges of torturing the minor girl.