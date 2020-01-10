UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tayyaba Torture Case: Top Court Sets Aside Extended Three-year Sentence Awarded To Former Judge, His Wife

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 01:47 PM

Tayyaba Torture Case: Top court sets aside extended three-year sentence awarded to former judge, his wife

Former additional district and sessions judge Khurram Ali Khan was barred from performing his duty in January 2017 after the case of torturing minor girl surfaced against him and his wife Maheen Zafar.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2020) The Supreme Court (SC) set aside the extended three-year sentence awarded to former additional district and sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar in Tayyaba torture case here on Friday.

A three-member bench of the top court comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yayha Afridi passed the order, and maintained one-year sentence against former judge and his wife which was awarded by the trial court.

Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar were sentenced over charges of torturing girl-maid Tayyaba.

Islamabad High Court extended from one year to three years imprisonment to former judge and his wife after the government filed an appeal seeking enhancement in the sentence.

In incident surfaced on Dec 27, 2016 after which the Islamabad police registered FIR against the former judge and his wife with I-9 police station.

However, the parents of the poor minor girl pardoned the former judge and his wife but the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of it and referred the case to Islamabad High Court.

Following the SC notice, the police recovered the child girl from suburbs of Islamabad and presented it before the court. Khurram Ali Khan was barred from functioning as a judge soon after the incident. The police took both husband and wife into custody who were later awarded one-year imprisonment over charges of torturing the minor girl.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Suo Motu Police Poor Police Station Wife FIR 2016 Islamabad High Court Afridi From Government Top Court Mian Saqib Nisar

Recent Stories

KPK govt failed to give stipend to students studyi ..

26 minutes ago

Canadian PM Trudeau says Iran hit Ukrainian airlin ..

45 minutes ago

Sufi singer sings against rules for poor governanc ..

1 hour ago

2 in 5 (39%) Pakistanis blame the clashes between ..

2 hours ago

Woman, daughter killed, two injured in CNG cylinde ..

1 hour ago

Tibet average temperature up 0.4 degrees Celsius e ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.