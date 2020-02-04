UrduPoint.com
Tayyaba Violence Case: Former Sessions Judge Files Review Petition In Supreme Court

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Tayyaba violence case: former sessions judge files review petition in Supreme Court

Former sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan has filed review petition in Supreme Court (SC) against court decision in Tayyaba torture case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Former sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan has filed review petition in Supreme Court (SC) against court decision in Tayyaba torture case.He has taken plea in the petition that there are legal lacunas in the decision of the court which apparently run contrary to norms of justice.

The court did not review the evidence correctly before announcing the decision. Important legal questions have been ignored in the decision due to which the legal formalities are not met.He said the affected girl Tayyaba has recorded her statement that she was not subjected to violence.

The evidence of private witnesses were relied upon while announcing decision. The decision was given without reviewing the record.The petitioner prayed the court to review January 10 decision.

