Tazia processions taken out

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The mourning activities of Ashura stepped up here on Thursday as on Muharram 7th several processions were taken out from different parts of district.

The processions of Mehndi of Hazrat Qasim, son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA) was brought out.

The mourning activity and highlighting of Masaaibs (torments) on the family of Imam Hussain (RA) gained momentum since it was the day when the martyrs of Karbala were left completely without water after they were barred from taking water from the Euphrates river.

The processions passed from their routes, reciting Nohas and Marsias. Apart from that the processions of Alam of Hazrat Abbas were also brought out in some parts of the city, which were accompanied by Noha reciting mourners.

A number of Majalis were also held in which Zakerin highlighted the Masaaibs on the family and companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).