UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tazia Processions Taken Out

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:33 PM

Tazia processions taken out

The mourning activities of Ashura stepped up here on Thursday as on Muharram 7th several processions were taken out from different parts of district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The mourning activities of Ashura stepped up here on Thursday as on Muharram 7th several processions were taken out from different parts of district.

The processions of Mehndi of Hazrat Qasim, son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA) was brought out.

The mourning activity and highlighting of Masaaibs (torments) on the family of Imam Hussain (RA) gained momentum since it was the day when the martyrs of Karbala were left completely without water after they were barred from taking water from the Euphrates river.

The processions passed from their routes, reciting Nohas and Marsias. Apart from that the processions of Alam of Hazrat Abbas were also brought out in some parts of the city, which were accompanied by Noha reciting mourners.

A number of Majalis were also held in which Zakerin highlighted the Masaaibs on the family and companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Water Karbala Family From Muharram

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

10 minutes ago

Government focusing on provision of clean drinking ..

2 minutes ago

Peace Talks With Taliban Can Begin Next Week - Abd ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Rac ..

34 minutes ago

Putin Says Formed Reserve of Law Enforcement Offic ..

2 minutes ago

11 accused arrested in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.