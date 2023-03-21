TB awareness walk held

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 09:46 PM

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday arranged an awareness walk at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day.

Speakers said that TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious killers.

They added, "Each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease." Thy said that tuberculosis is caused by a bacteria that most often affects the lungs. It is transmitted via the air by infected people, like by coughing.

They said that there is a need to catalyse investment and action to accelerate the development of new tools, especially new TB vaccines.

"The massive investment into Covid-19 research, which resulted in safe and effective vaccines and treatments, could serve as an inspiration for the fight against TB," said health experts.

They said investments are needed to develop and expand access to the most innovative services and tools to prevent, detect and treat TB that could save millions of lives each year.

