TB can be controlled by creating awareness among people :Dr Asif

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Manager Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani on Tuesday said that the spread of the TB could be controlled by creating awareness against the disease among the people in the province.

He said this while addressing a training session on medical officers, laboratory staff and paramedics of BHUs here. Dr. Saeedullah of Mercy Corps, Dr. Khurram Hadi, Provincial Manager, TB Control Program, Dr. Irfan, Program Manager, PTP, Dr. Mukhtiar Zehri, PPHI, Dr. Dad Muhammad, Regional Coordinator, Dr. Wakil Sherani, ADSP PHI Quetta Ismat Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Asif Shahwani said that provision of TB diagnosis and treatment facilities in all BHUs of Quetta was among the priorities of the government.

He said that no training has been given to the employees of TB control program in Balochistan for last 4 years and now training was being imparted to the employees of all districts of Balochistan.

Dr. Asif said that TB was a 100 percent treatable disease and we should continue the treatment of TB patients with restraint and it could be prevented saying that the spread of the disease could be prevented by ensuring implementation of preventive measures against TB patients.

"The TB patients should avoid spitting in places and cover their mouth, nose with tissue or sleeve while coughing and sneezing", Dr. Asif said.

He said in Balochistan, more than 11,000 people were diagnosed with TB annually and were being provided free medical treatment saying that Rs 50,000 were being spent on test on one patient.

He said 22 camps would be set up in every division of Balochistan during three months from January where patients would be tested for TB diagnosis.