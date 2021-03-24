UrduPoint.com
TB Claims 5000 Lives A Day Worldwide

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

TB claims 5000 lives a day worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Medical expert on Wednesday said that early identification, treatment and self-examination are the key factors to save precious lives of people from TB.

Talking to a private news channel on 'World Tuberculosis Day', Pulmonologist Syed Ghulam Abbas Naqvi said that this deadly disease continues to be the top infectious killer worldwide, claiming over 5000 lives a day.

He said Pakistan is in number 5th among 30 high-burden countries in the world and in such circumstances, adding that TB day is an opportunity to raise public awareness about the health, social and economic impact of the Tuberculosis epidemic and to intensify efforts to end this global epidemic.

He explained that Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs and the bacteria usually spreads to people when an infected person sneezes or coughs.

World TB day addresses a different theme each year and this year theme of World TB Day 2021 is "The Clock is Ticking" which conveys the sense that the Covid 19 pandemic has delayed the progress of curing TB and the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB made by global leaders.

Every year world TB day is celebrated by organizing various campaigns and health awareness programs with an aim to prevent and treat the deadly infection of tuberculosis.

