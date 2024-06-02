TB control awareness seminar held

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A TB awareness seminar was organized on Saturday 'Under the Pakistan TB Control Program' in the Afghan refugee camp, Haripur Khulabat.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Sher Bahadur, Provincial Coordinator Multi-Country Grant TB Control Program Dr.

Pervez Khan, Madam Naima and Sidra Lahrasab, and Afghan refugees participated in large numbers.

On this occasion, participants were briefed about Tuberculosis (TB), causes and effects on body.

Free medicines were also distributed among the participants.

APP/mfz/378