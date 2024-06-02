TB Control Awareness Seminar Held
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A TB awareness seminar was organized on Saturday 'Under the Pakistan TB Control Program' in the Afghan refugee camp, Haripur Khulabat.
Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Sher Bahadur, Provincial Coordinator Multi-Country Grant TB Control Program Dr.
Pervez Khan, Madam Naima and Sidra Lahrasab, and Afghan refugees participated in large numbers.
On this occasion, participants were briefed about Tuberculosis (TB), causes and effects on body.
Free medicines were also distributed among the participants.
APP/mfz/378
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wife allegedly killed by husband11 minutes ago
-
Chairman BISE condemn attack on board officials11 minutes ago
-
Death toll of May 30 LPG cylinders explosion increases to 921 minutes ago
-
Plastic Surgery, Burns Ward shifted to newly renovated building: MS LUH21 minutes ago
-
DC visits ongoing various schemes21 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border29 minutes ago
-
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse33 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family46 minutes ago
-
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik46 minutes ago
-
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania’46 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps55 minutes ago
-
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers55 minutes ago