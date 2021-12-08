UrduPoint.com

TB Control Program Provides Free Treatment To 11000 People In Every Year: Dr. Asif

TB control program provides free treatment to 11000 people in every year: Dr. Asif

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Manager of Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme, Balochistan Dr. Asif Shahwani Tuesday said that after the diagnosis of TB, more than 11000 people in Balochistan were provided free treatment every year.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the training workshop here.

DG Health Balochistan, Nasir Bugti, Deputy Manager TB Control Program and Deputy Manager PT also attended the workshop.

Dr, Asif Shahwani said the cost of treatment per patients was around Rs 50,000 which were afforded by TB control program saying that two-day training on drug management in Balochistan was being conducted in district.

He said that Pakistan ranks 5th in the list of countries spreading TB worldwide saying that 11000 people were provided free medical treatment every year after the diagnosis of TB, they were provided free medical treatment saying 22 camps to be set up in each divisions of Balochistan for three months in January 2022 for diagnosing of TB patients.

He said that no training has been imparted to the employees of TB control program in Balochistan for last 4 years. Dr. Asif Shahwani said that Tuberculosis was100 percent treatable and we should continue the treatment of TB patients with restraint and the TB could be prevented by ensuring implementation precautionary measures against the TB.

He said that TB patients should avoid spitting in places and cover their mouth, nose with tissue and sleeve while coughing and sneezing.

