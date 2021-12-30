TB, Hepatitis C, AIDS screening camps to be set up for remote areas

Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, South Punjab, Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum issued instructions for setting up TB, Hepatitis C and AIDS screening camps for people living in remote and tribal areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, South Punjab, Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum issued instructions for setting up TB, Hepatitis C and AIDS screening camps for people living in remote and tribal areas.

A spokesperson for health Deptt South Punjab said on Thursday that the camps would be established at tehsil levels on a weekly basis and these will be free of charge.

He informed all the chief executive officers would be responsible for the successful conduct of these screening camps besides supervision.

In addition, focal persons for these screening camps will be nominated by each District Health Authority, he said adding that Punjab Health Facilities Management Company will be entrusted with the provision of medicines, paramedical and other staff in these camps while public awareness activities regarding the conduct of camps will be entrusted to IRMNCH teams.

In this regard, the proposed plan for the next three months has been sought from all the CEOs.

He quoted Mr Tabbasum as saying that the conduct of these screening camps will go a long way in assessing the health of people living in remote areas and providing appropriate service delivery for treatment of diseases.